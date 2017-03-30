Comedy streaming channel Seeso has unveiled its summer programming slate with premiere dates for the anticipated There’s…Johnny!, Season 2 of Harmonquest, Flulanthropy series premiere and more.

There’s… Johnny!, an original comedy series written by Paul Reiser and David Steven Simon revolving around The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, premieres August 24. The coming of age story is set in 1970s Los Angeles, when The Tonight Show first moved from New York to Burbank. It follows the lives and challenges of Andy (Ian Nelson), a wide-eyed 19-year-old Nebraskan who stumbles his way into a job at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Joy (Jane Levy), a young Talent Coordinator on the show, as they both try to find their way and prove themselves in this period of cultural and political upheaval. Roger Bart, Tony Danza, T’keyah Keymah, Nate Smith, David Hoffman, Daniel Strauss and Andrew Schulz also star. Reiser, Simon and David Gordon Green executive produce. Green also directs the first two episodes.

Also on the summer slate is half-hour hybrid comedy Flula Borg’s Flulanthropy, set for premiere July 13. It follows German DJ and wunderkind Flula Borg on Borg’s quest to become the greatest philanthropist of all time. Created by Borg, the show is described as investigative journalism and social action filtered through the positively insane mind of Flula Borg. The Director Brothers direct and executive produce along with Ed Helms and Mike Falbo though their Pepco banner and Comedy Bang! Bang!’s Scott Aukerman and Dave Jargowsky.

Dan Harmon (Community), his Hollywood pals and Game Master Spencer Crittendon will be back for HarmonQuest Season 2: Part One, which premieres July 27. With Boneweevil (Jeff Davis) banished to the Demon Realm, our heroes Fondue Zoobag (Harmon) and Beur O’Shift (Erin McGathy) journey to Hell to save their friend, but quickly realize that meddling with powers beyond their control can have serious and hilarious consequences. HarmonQuest is produced by Universal Cable Productions and Starburns Industries.

Season two Part One will feature Gillian Jacobs, Rory Scovel, Aparna Nancherla, Paul Scheer and Patton Oswalt.

Also slotted is Hipster Ghosts, a new stand-up special from the Sklar Bothers, for premiere on September 14. Jason and Randy Sklar (Entourage, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) tackle topics such as politics, parenting, canine racism and who might haunt us in the afterlife, in the special filmed in Chicago.

Seeso also will premiere Get Krackin, an eight-episode series featuring Kate McLennan and Kate McCartney (The Katering Show), for premiere on September 21.