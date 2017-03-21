EXCLUSIVE: Marvel’s Luke Cage actor Theo Rossi has signed on to co-star in the supernatural war thriller Ghosts Of War, from director Eric Bress based on his screenplay. He joins Brenton Thwaites and Skylar Astin in the film, with Miscellaneous Entertainment’s D. Todd Shepherd, Shelley Madison, Joe Simpson, and Colleen Camp producing.

The pic centers on five battle-hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield. Rossi will play Kirk, a God-fearing solider who has no problem killing Nazis but faces inexplicable paranormal events that make him tweaked and unhinged.

Miscellaneous is financing the project while Adrian Jayasinha is execu producing. Highland Film Group is handling international sales.

Rossi, who previously starred as Juice for seven seasons on the FX series Sons Of Anarchy, is repped by Management 360, CAA and Schreck, Rose Dapello, Adams. He will next be seen in the Blumhouse production and Ricardo de Montreuil-directed drama Lowriders, which bows in theaters May 12.