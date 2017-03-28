The Orchard has acquired U.S. distribution rights to The Young Karl Marx, the latest film from Oscar-nominated I Am Not Your Negro director Raoul Peck. A fall theatrical release is planned for the pic, which bowed this year at Berlin. August Diehl, Stefan Konarske and Vicky Krieps star.

Peck directed, produced and co-wrote the film, which explores the origins of the international Socialist movement, the emergence of the Communist League and its founding document the Communist Manifesto written by Karl Marx (Diehl) and Friedrich Engels (Konarski). It paints a portrait of the two impetuous young men who, with the support of Marx’s wife Jenny (Krieps), passionately believe in the vision of a humane society and the revolutionary power of the abused and oppressed.

Said Peck: “A few years back, while the world was going through yet another financial crisis, I felt the need to go back to the basics: The analysis of the violent capitalist society we are still embedded in, through these three young Europeans of wealthy families (Karl, Friedrich and Jenny) who decided to change this utterly unequal world. And they eventually did; though not the way they imagined it. I am thrilled to be working with The Orchard to bring the film to the American audience later this year.”

Nicolas Blanc, Remi Grellety, Robert Guediguian and Peck produced. The deal was negotiated by The Orchard’s Danielle DiGiacomo with ICM Partners and Films Distribution on behalf of the filmmakers.