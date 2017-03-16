CBS Films prevailed in competitive bidding for screen rights to the Ruth Ware mystery novel The Woman In Cabin 10. Hillary Seitz will write the script and The Gotham Group will produce. DreamWorks and Sony were also in pursuit of the book, which was published by the Simon & Schuster imprint Scout Press. Story follows a journalist given an irresistible travel magazine assignment, a week on a boutique ultra-luxury cruise ship with only a handful of unimaginably wealthy travelers. A dream assignment turns nightmarish when she watches a passenger get thrown overboard after a violent act and all of the passengers seem to be accounted for the following morning as the ship sails on like nothing happened.

Seitz’s script credits include Insomnia and Eagle Eye. The book has been on The New York Times bestseller list for 19 weeks. CBS Films president Terry Press called the book “a beautiful and sophisticated mind-bending thriller.” UK-based Eve White Literary Agency, UK reps the author and the deal was done by UTA and Sloane, Offer. Mark Ross is overseeing the project for CBS Films.