EXCLUSIVE: Scottish actress Freya Mavor has been cast as the female lead in Trautmann, the first English-language feature film from German director Marcus Rosenmüller. It is based on legendary soccer star Bernd “Bert” Trautmann.

The rising star will appear alongside German actor David Kross, who will play the prisoner-of-war-turned-Manchester City goalkeeper.

Story focusses on the fascinating life of Trautmann, who played with Premiere League team Manchester City from 1949-1964 and is remembered as one of the finest goalkeepers in soccer history. A former Nazi paratrooper in WWII and natural athlete, Trautmann was captured, after winning five medals for bravery, in the latter stages of the war and sent to a prison camp in Lancashire, England. There, he faced strong protests from the Jewish community before turning his efforts to soccer. He is largely remembered for playing 17 minutes in Manchester City’s 1946 FA Cup Final victory with a broken neck.

Mavor will play Margaret, loyal wife and anchor, a beautiful, youthful but strong-willed girl from Northern England. She stands by Trautmann during the years of racist hostilities and tries her best to protect him from them.

Trautmann is produced by Chris Curling, Robert Marciniak and Steve Milne. Marciniak, Rosenmüller and Nicholas J. Schofield write the script.

Mavor’s credits include hit Brit TV series Skins and The White Queen as well as films The Lady In The Car With Glasses And A Gun, The Jews and Cezanne and I. Her performance in The Sense Of an Ending, with Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling, has been met with critical acclaim. That pic opens in the U.S. today via CBS Films and Lionsgate. She can next been seen Tom Edmunds’ Brit indie Dead In A Week: Or Your Money Back, which is currently in post.

Mavor is repped by Hamilton Hodell in the UK and UBBA in France.