After being pulled from its initial release date in September 2015, The Weinstein Company has set the new date for the Gaby Dellal-directed LGBTQ female driven drama 3 Generations for May 5 in New York and Los Angeles, followed by expanded rollout at a later date. The pic, which TWC purchased for $6M at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, is exec produced and co-stars Naomi Watts along with Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon in a story of a family living under one roof in NY as they deal with the life-changing transformation of Ray (Fanning).

Ray has struggled with the body assigned to him at birth and is determined to start transitioning. His single mother Maggie (Watts) must track down Ray’s biological father (Tate Donovan) to get his legal consent to allow Ray’s transition. Dolly (Sarandon), Ray’s lesbian grandmother, is having a hard time accepting that she now has a grandson. The film follows their journey as each confronts his or her own identity and learns to embrace change while ultimately finding acceptance and understanding.

The film, which Dellal co-wrote with Nikole Beckwith, has been edited from its 2015 version as the director and others involved with the pic felt it was a story about the three women, not just Ray. Additional footage was added back in and changes were made to reflect that.

Dorothy Berwin, Marc Turtletaub, and Peter Saraf produced.

3 Generations is also slated to open the Bentonville Film Festival on May 2. The fest, founded by actress Geena Davis and CEO of ARC Entertainment Trevor Drinkwater, is a five day fest dedicated to showcasing films that champion women and diverse voices in media.