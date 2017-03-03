The bestselling graphic novel The Underwater Welder from award-winning cartoonist Jeff Lemire is getting the big-screen treatment, thanks to Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao and Anonymous Content. The trio are aboard to produce the film, based on the Top Shelf/IDW graphic novel about a man in the dangerous profession of underwater welding who has a supernatural encounter at the bottom of the sea.

The Underwater Welder was originally published in 2012 and tells the story of oil-rig worker Jack Joseph, whose job is to repair the rig when damaged. On one particular dive, Jack comes face to face with a supernatural presence that ends up being the ghost of his own father. The encounter takes him through a barrage of memories and an unpredictable journey that could be compared to something out of Rod Serling’s Twilight Zone.

Lemire, Chris Staros (Top Shelf editor-in-chief), and Ted Adams (CEO and Publisher, IDW Publishing) are attached as executive producers.

Lemire was repped in the deal by Angela Cheng Caplan of the Cheng Caplan Company, Inc. and Allison Binder of Stone, Genow. Repping Top Shelf/IDW’s in the deal was Tuvyah Aronoff of Schwell Wimpfheimer & Associates.