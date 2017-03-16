David Warshofsky has booked a series regular role opposite Meaghan Rath and Laverne Cox in The Trustee, ABC’s comedic one-hour pilot from The Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn, Warner Bros. TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s studio-based Brownstone Productions. Written by Scherick and Ronn and directed by Michael Engler, The Trustee is described as a fun, female buddy cop comedy about Eliza Radley (Rath), a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, Amanda Jones (Cox) a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Warshofsky will play Anthony Radley, a tough retired cop who retreats into the bottle on the anniversary of his police officer son’s death. Warshofsky’s previous credits include Now You See Me franchise, Captain Phillips, Lincoln, and the ABC drama Scandal. He’s repped by TalentWorks, CornerStone Talent Agency, and manager Patty Woo.

Kelley Missal (One Life To Live) is set as a series regular opposite Steve Zahn and Sandrine Holt in the ABC drama pilot The Crossing. Written/executive produced by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, executive produced by Jason Reed and directed by Rob Bowman, The Crossing revolves around refugees from a war-torn country who start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. But the country these people are from is America, and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. Missal will play Hannah, one of the first survivors to make it to the shore. Missal received a Daytime Emmy nom for her work on One Life to Live. She’s repped by CESD and Julie Madison at Viking Entertainment.