Logan Lerman and Olivia Cooke are in final negotiations to topline The Tracking Of A Russian Spy, the thriller based on real events that is being mounted by StudioCanal and The Picture Company. Nima Nourizadeh (American Ultra) is directing the pic based on Mitch Swenson’s memoir. The Picture Company’s Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, who worked with Nourizadeh on his feature debut Project X, are producing, and a summer shoot is in the works. Ron Halpern and Shana Eddy are overseeing for StudioCanal.

The plot centers on a secret romance between journalist Swenson (Lerman) and a mysterious Russian woman named Katya (Cooke) he met in a New York nightclub. She disappeared suddenly after the arrest of 10 Russian-Americans who were charged with spying for the Kremlin. Swenson went to Moscow to uncover who his love really was, leading him down a rabbit hole of intrigue and shadow government operations. Chris Salmanpour penned the adaptation.

Lerman (Fury) is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Cooke (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl), up next in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, is repped by CAA, Grandview, UK’s Shepherd Management, and Hansen Jacobson.