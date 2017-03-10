EXCLUSIVE: The competition kicks off today at SXSW as the festival gets underway officially in Austin. One of the pics in the Narrative Feature Competition section is The Strange Ones, which will be making its world premiere Saturday morning at the Stateside Theatre. Lauren Wolkstein and Christopher Radcliff co-directed the mystery thriller, which stars Alex Pettyfer and James Freedson-Jackson as brothers surrounded by mysterious events as they make their way across a remote American landscape. On the surface all seems normal, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets. WME is repping sales.

The pic is based on Wolkstein and Radcliff’s short film of the same name that also made the fest rounds. Producers include Eric Schultz (James White), Archer Gray’s Anne Carey, Gamechanger Films’ Mynette Louie and Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right, Patti Cake$).

Check out the clip above.