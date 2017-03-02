The new trailer for director Terry George’s The Promise has just been released, showing the epic nature of the film which tells the story of a love triangle set against the backdrop of the Armenian genocide. The film, which had its world premiere last fall at Toronto was picked up by Open Road for an April 21 release. The Promise is headlined by Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon and Christian Bale.

Open Road also distributed last year’s Best Picture Oscar winner Spotlight. The Promise also stars Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Sarafyan, Jean Reno, James Cromwell, Daniel Giminez Cacho and Marwan Kenzari. Proceeds from the film that its producer Survival Pictures receives will go to various non-profit organizations including Sir Elton John’s AIDS Foundation and other humanitarian and human rights groups.

Eric Esrailian (Survival Pictures), Mike Medavoy and William Horberg produced the picture with Survival, founded by Kirk Kerkorian, having developed the project under Esrailian and co-manager Anthony Mandekic. Survival Pictures has also begun a social impact campaign for its film to help educate the global public about the genocides and mass atrocities of the 20th and 21st centuries, the discussion about the legal definition of genocide, and historical denialism.