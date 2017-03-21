Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to The Persian Connection, a noir thriller written and directed by Daniel Y-Li Grove that played at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival as The Loner. Reza Sixo Safai, Helena Mattsson, Julian Sands and Parviz Sayyad star in the pic, which now will aim for a summer release in theaters and on demand.

Safai stars as Behrouz, who after surviving the Iran-Iraq War as a child soldier moved to Los Angeles to serve two decades under a ruthless Iranian mobster (Sayyad). He tries to go straight, but after a poker game goes wrong he is brought back into the life he left behind and accused of stealing from his former boss. He and his Russian girlfriend (Mattsson) must hunt down missing drugs as events from his past and present clash, spiraling out of control.

“The Persian Connection is an artistic take on a modern gangster film,” said Peter Goldwyn, President of Samuel Goldwyn Films. “Daniel’s imagining of the gritty side of Tehrangeles is a unique world from a neon lens, of which the likes you’ve never seen before.”

Seth Caplan and Safai produced the pic and Daniel Y-Li Grove, Patrick Grove and Luke Elliott executive produced. The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn and Jill Karole of Samuel Goldwyn and Joe Della Rosa and Nick Ogiony of CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.