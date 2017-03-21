Annie Weisman has signed a two-year overall deal with Universal TV. This marks the first overall pact for the TV writer/playwright who serves as a co-executive producer on the studio’s Hulu drama series The Path.

This development season, Weisman wrote a legal dramedy project for Uni TV and Jason Katims’ studio-based True Jack Prods. In a competitive situation with three networks interested, the pitch had landed at CBS with a script commitment plus penalty. Before joining Uni TV and True Jack’s The Path, Weisman worked on their NBC comedy series About a Boy. Weisman’s TV series credits also include ABC’s Suburgatory and Desperate Housewives.

“We’re thrilled to be in business with a writer as versatile as Annie,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Television. “From her stints on Desperate Housewives and Suburgatory to her stellar work on The Path, she can do it all.”

Weisman is repped by WME.