Fox has pushed The Passage, its high-profile drama pilot from Liz Heldens, Matt Reeves, Scott Free and 20th Century Fox TV, until after pilot season.

The decision was made based on the scope of the project, an adaptation of Justin Cronin’s fantasy book trilogy, which requires longer lead time as it involves an elaborate production and visual effects.

The network and studio recently tapped top drama pilot director Marcos Siega to direct the pilot, securing a permission for him to do do the project from Warner Bros. TV where he is under an overall deal, serving as director/executive producer on new ABC series Time After Time after directing the pilot. (His pilot directing credits also include WBTV’s Blindspot, The Following and The Vampire Diaries.)

Written by Heldens, The Passage begins as a character-driven government conspiracy thriller and morphs into a post-apocalyptic saga with vampires. The series spans over a century and focuses on a young girl named Amy who must save the human race.

Heldens executive produces alongside Reeves and Adam Kassan via 6th & Idaho, Siega, and Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker via Scott Free Productions. Cronin is co-producer.

This is the latest (small) wrinkle in The Passage‘s road to the screen. It started in 2007 when, in a fierce bidding situation among film studios and top producers, Fox 2000 landed the first book — then half-written — for $1.75 million for Scott Free to produce. Originally developed as a feature, the producers eventually determined that the property would be better served as a TV series. The project migrated to sister studio 20th TV, which, working with Scott Free, attached Heldens because she loved the books and she hit it off with the producers.

The Passage trilogy by Cronin includes the best-selling eponymous first book, published in 2010 by Random House’s Ballantine Books, which was followed by The Twelve in 2012 and The City of Mirrors earlier this year.