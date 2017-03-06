The Orchard has acquired Pat Healy’s directorial debut film Take Me, which is set to world premiere next month at the Tribeca Film Festival in the Spotlight Narrative section. Healy also stars in the black comedy opposite Orange Is the New Black‘s Taylor Schilling, Alycia Delmore and Jim O’Heir. Following the Tribeca premiere, Orchard will release the pic May 5 in theaters and on digital platforms.

Written by Mike Makowsky, the film follows Ray, who is in the boutique simulated-abduction business. An understandably threadbare market, he jumps at the chance when a mysterious call contracts him for a weekend kidnapping with a handsome payday at the end. But the job isn’t all that it seems.

Jay and Mark Duplass executive produced while Mel Eslyn and Sev Ohanian serve as producers of the film. The acquisition marks an ongoing relationship with the Duplass brothers and the Orchard as part of an output deal.

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmaker, and by VP Acquisitions Danielle DiGiacomo, on behalf of the Orchard.