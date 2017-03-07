The Orchard has picked up worldwide rights to director Kevin Phillips debut film Super Dark Times, which is set to screen at Tribeca in April followed by a theatrical release later this year. Written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, the drama stars Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, and Elizabeth Cappuccino. Set in the mid-1990’s, the film follows teenage best friends Zach and Josh, whose friendship is challenged when a gruesome accident leads to a cover-up. The secret drives a wedge between the two boys and propels them down a rabbit hole of escalating paranoia and violence. Richard Peete, Jett Steiger and Edward Parks served as the producers on the film while Cameron Lamb, William Hall Niraj Bhatia and Dan Burks exec produced. The deal was negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo for The Orchard with UTA on behalf of the filmmakers and The Match Factory handling international. Phillips, Collins and Piotrowski are represented by UTA.

Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have secured the worldwide distribution rights to Tracktown, with a planned released date in select theater and on demand on May 12. Alexi Pappas and Jeremy Teicher co-wrote and co-directed the coming-of-age dramatic comedy, which world premiered at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival, and stars Pappas, Chase Offerle, Rachel Dratch, and Andy Buckley. It follows famed, but lonely distance runner Plumb Marigold (Pappas), as she prepares for the Olympic trials. Temporarily sidelined by an injury, Plumb wanders into a bakery and catches the eye of an aimless boy (Offerle). Laura Wagner, Pappas, Teicher, Jay Smith produced with executive producers by John Legere, Chris Bender, Jon and Terri Anderson, Cassandra Siegel, Stephen Siegel, Dan Giustina, Todd Remis and Robert Campbell. The deal was negotiated by Samuel Goldwyn Films’ President Peter Goldwyn and Zac Bright of Preferred Content on behalf of the filmmakers.