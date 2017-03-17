EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions has been tapped by Amazon Studios to partner in the theatrical release of The Only Living Boy In New York, the drama directed by Marc Webb that stars Kate Beckinsale, Jeff Bridges, Callum Turner, Pierce Brosnan, Cynthia Nixon and Kiersey Clemons. The film is being set for an August 11 release date, sources said.

Roadside Attractions

Roadside and Amazon have become regular collaborators who teamed for another Beckinsale film, Love & Friendship, the Whit Stillman-directed film that grossed over $14 million. The companies are coming off the triumph of Manchester By The Sea, the Kenneth Lonergan-directed drama that won two of the six Oscars for which it was nominated, and grossed $47.5 million domestic. Amazon and the distributor are also teamed on The Wall, the Doug Liman-directed Iraq war drama that stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena, and will be released May 12.

Amazon

In The Only Living Boy In New York, Turner plays a recent college graduate wannabe writer with a lovely young girlfriend (Clemons) who finds himself way over his head when he starts an affair with an alluring woman (Beckinsale), who happens to be his father’s mistress. Bridges plays an eccentric author who lives in the same building as the young man, and becomes his adviser as the grad tries to navigate the chaos. Allan Loeb wrote the script and Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa produced it.