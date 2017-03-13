EXCLUSIVE: Irish actor Patrick Gibson, the breakout star of Netflix’s epic mystery The OA, has been cast in teen sci-fi project The Darkest Minds, Fox’s adaptation of Alexandra Bracken’s YA trilogy.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda) is making her live-action directing debut on the pic, which is written by Chad Hodge and produced by Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps Entertainment banner. Story sees a present-day pandemic wipe out the majority of America’s children and teenagers. Those who survive develop psychic abilities which, in turn, sees a fearful government force them into rehabilitation camps. Sixteen year-old Ruby (Amandla Stenberg) breaks out of the camp and joins a small group of gifted escapees on the run.

Gibson will play the handsome and slightly narcissistic Clancy Gray, the president’s son and poster boy for rehabilitation whose portrait is displayed all over the camp. He possesses a certain power that can manipulate people’s minds and he uses that to convince those around him that he’s been healed.

Bracken’s first instalment of her trilogy was published in 2012 and all three went on to become bestsellers.

Gibson broke out on the international scene with his role in Netflix’s The OA, the straight-to-series drama that reunited Sundance veterans Brit Marling and director Zal Batmanglij. The paranormal drama sees Gibson play the conflicted, antisocial and at times violent teen bully Steve Winchell, who strikes up a friendship with its star Prairie (Marling). He also has a role in Showtime and Sky Atlantic’s six-episode series Guerilla from John Ridley and Idris Elba.

Gibson’s feature film credits include Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest with Gemma Arterton and Bill Nighy and offbeat comedy Gold with James Nesbitt and Maisie Williams.

He is repped by Artist Rights Group.