Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale, a period thriller written and directed by The Babadook helmer, will move forward with Bron Creative executive producing and co-financing.

Starring Aisling Franciosi and Sam Claflin, The Nightingale is set in Tasmania in 1825 and follows a beautiful 21-year-old Irish female convict who witnesses the brutal murder of her husband and baby by her soldier master and his cronies. Unable to find justice, she takes an Aboriginal male tracker with her through the hellish wilderness to seek revenge on the men, and gets much more than she bargained for. Damon Herriman, Ewen Leslie, Harry Greenwood, Aboriginal Djuki Mala dancer Baykali Ganambarr and East Arnhem Land indigenous model Magnolia Maymuru co-star.

Made Up Stories, Screen Australia, the Tasmanian Government through Screen Tasmania, and the South Australian Film Corporation will also co-finance the film, which will begin production in March in Tasmania, Australia.

Producers are Kristina Ceyton and Bruna Papandrea. Aaron L. Gilbert, Andy Pollack, Jason Cloth and Brenda Gilbert are executive producers for Bron; Ben Browning and Alison Cohen are executive producers for FilmNation; and Steve Hutensky is exec producer for Made Up Stories. Jeanne Snow will oversee for Made Up Stories.

WME is handling US rights. FilmNation is handling international sales. The film has already been sold for Australia/New Zealand distribution rights to Transmission Films.

Kent’s 2014 breakout hit was the thriller The Babadook, which she wrote and directed and solidified her as an up-and-coming director. She is repped by WME, Gary Ungar and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.