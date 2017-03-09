EXCLUSIVE: David Farr, the writer behind the hit BBC/AMC show The Night Manager, is developing a TV version of offbeat assassin pic Hanna with NBCUniversal International Studios.

It’s familiar territory for Farr, who co-wrote the 2011 Saoirse Ronan starrer with Seth Lochhead for Universal’s Focus Features. The film, which earned $63.8M worldwide and $40.3M domestically, was directed by Joe Wright and saw Ronan play the badass daughter of an ex-government operative who turned into a killing machine and then used all of her assassin skills to try to reunite with her Dad. Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett also starred.

The project is being developed with NBCUniversal’s International Studios’ L.A. scripted team, headed up by JoAnn Alfano. NBCUniversal International Studios is led by President, Michael Edelstein.

Farr is forging quite the career for himself. The hugely in-demand British writer, who boasts 20 years of stage work as Artistic Director of The Gate Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, The Lyric Hammersmith and as Associate Director of The Royal Shakespeare Company, is coming off the back of adapting John Le Carré’s The Night Manager for television. The Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie starrer was a big success for AMC and BBC, so much so that it’s prompted questions as to whether there will be a second series.

Farr is also writing BBC historical epic Troy: Fall of a City, a limited series set around the events of the Trojan War and the love affair between Paris and Helen of Troy. Netflix announced last week that it had boarded the big-budget project as a co-producer. Farr also co-wrote The Man With The Iron Heart, starring Rosamund Pike, Mia Wasikowska and Jack O’Connell, which is currently in post, and is one of the writers on AMC/BBC co-pro McMafia, a drama series set in the international world of organized crime. He made his directorial feature debut in 2015 with Clémence Poésy drama The Ones Below.

Farr is repped by Curtis Brown in the UK and Paradigm Talent Agency in the U.S.