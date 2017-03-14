Netflix’s original film The Most Hated Women In America had its SXSW premiere today, ahead of its March 24 release date on the streaming site. Based on a true story, Melissa Leo stars as Madalyn , the outspoken and shady founder of Atheist American, who is kidnapped and murdered, along with her son and granddaughter, by a former ex-con emploO’Hairyee of the organization.

During a Q&A session after the screening, Leo said playing such a character that, “to put it politely, was seen as being difficult,” was tough. “You got to touch some part of your soul to get there,” she said, adding that writer-director Tommy O’Haver’s adoration for the real-life Madalyn was what drew her to the project. “She was a human being and she grew in an environment where” there was no room for “her intelligence and passion… but she didn’t give a f*ck.”

Leo was joined onstage by O’Haver alongside co-writer Irene Turner and some of the film’s cast including Josh Lucas to talk about the challenges of making the film.

“Unfortunately, it’s just not that easy to set up a movie about a murdered atheist,” O’Haver quipped on the film’s early search for financing before Netflix stepped in. “It’s not a huge genre.”

The indie was shot in just 18 days, which Lucas said was “the fastest I’ve ever made a movie and as pretty low budget as you can get.” Despite the tight schedule, “it was strangely a good, easy, fun movie to make.”

Adam Scott, Juno Temple, Vincent Kartheiser, Michael Chernus, Rory Cochrane, Sally Kirkland, Alex Frost, Brandon Mychal Smith and Peter Fonda co-star in the film, which was produced by Max Handelman, Elizabeth Banks and Laura Rister.

Check out the trailer above.