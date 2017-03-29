The Mindy Project‘s sixth season will be its last. Hulu just announced the series starring Mindy Kaling will wrap after Season 6 which premieres on the streaming service in September.

The Mindy Project first premiered in 2012 and has since aired 107 episodes. It debuted on the Fox network and aired for three seasons before being canceled and picked up by Hulu in 2015. The series was recently sold into syndication on VH1 and Freeform.

“It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind The Mindy Project. This series has been part of Hulu since we launched the service and, thanks to Mindy’s incredibly unique voice and vision, has remained one of our most popular and beloved series over the past five years,” said Craig Erwich, SVP and Head of Content, Hulu. “While we can’t wait to see what Mindy has in store for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic sixth and final season, we know The Mindy Project will live on as fans will continue to watch, discover and re-live all of the best moments from the complete series on Hulu.”

The single-camera comedy stars Kaling as a a skilled OB/GYN navigating the tricky waters of both her personal and professional life, as she pursues her dreams of becoming the perfect woman, finding the perfect man and getting her perfect romantic comedy ending. Ed Weeks (Jeremy Reed), Ike Barinholtz (Morgan Tookers), Beth Grant (Beverly), Xosha Roquemore (Tamra Webb) and Fortune Feimster (Colette Kimball-Kinney) also star.

In 2013, the series was nominated for a Writers Guild Award for New Series.

The Mindy Project is created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling. Executive producers also include Showrunner Matt Warburton, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy and Michael Spiller. The Mindy Project is a Universal Television production, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment.