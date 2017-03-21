The Memory Thief, a live-action/animated feature based on the novel written by Bryce Moore, is being planned at Fox Animation which acquired the novel for its hybrid initiative. Working to create a slate of family films, Fox Animation’s hybrid strategy was launched last year and Nate Hooper was hired to spearhead it. The Memory Thief which is about a boy with special powers is being produced by Adaptive Studios and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps who produced this year’s Best Picture nominee Arrival. And the crew are clearly hoping for a franchise as Moore is already writing a sequel to his tome.

The Memory Thief also marks the fourth big book deal this year for 21 Laps who set up The Age of Miracles at AMC as well as Three Dark Crowns and A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising (also at Fox).

This lastest book-to-screen effort follows 12 year-old Benji who suddenly inherits the ability to steal memories by diving in and out of people’s minds. He tries to use his newfound powers to save his parents’ marriage, but he soon comes to find that tampering with memories leads to far greater peril.

The book was published by Adaptive Books, the publishing imprint of Adaptive Studios, after they acquired the manuscript from the now-defunct Egmont Publishing U.S.A. The critically acclaimed book first bowed exclusively at Barnes & Noble bookstores last September but goes wide to all outlets this week.

Adaptive Studios CEO/founding partner Perrin Chiles will produce with colleague Marshall Lewy while creative executive Kate Imel will oversee for Adaptive. The company is the same one behind the Emmy-winning Project Greenlight for HBO and (with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) also launched Project Greenlight Digital Studios last year. Earlier this year, Adaptive also debuted Coin Heist on Netflix.

21 Laps’ Levy and Dan Levine will also produce while their director of development Emily Morris will oversee for them. The aforementioned Hopper and Rachel Yeung will oversee for Fox Hybrid Animation. Of course, 21 Laps produced this year’s Best Picture nominee Arrival and is currently shooting the second season of critical favorite Stranger Things for Netflix.

Next month, 21 Laps goes into production on The Darkest Minds based on the best-selling novel by Alexandra Bracken.

WME represents 21 Laps. JABberwocky Literary Agency represents author Moore.