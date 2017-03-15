EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros is trying to see if there is more life in The Matrix beyond the three groundbreaking films written and directed by the Wachowskis. This is all in the exploratory phase and it’s unclear if the Wachowskis, then Andy and Larry but now Lily and Lana Wachowski, or the original cast will be involved, or producer Joel Silver. Right now, I hear the studio is likely to create a writers’ room of scribes to figure out the best possible way to relaunch the franchise.

Why would they do that and take on such a groundbreaking series? The trilogy grossed nearly $1.8 billion worldwide. The 1999 original featured some of the most audacious action ever seen onscreen during its time. That film grossed over $463 million worldwide. The sequel The Matrix Reloaded did even better and grossed $742 million globally for Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures. The finale released later that year in 2003, paled in comparison, but still grossed $427.3 million.

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne just reteamed in the John Wick sequel and there was a lot of good will there. Stay tuned. Studio isn’t commenting.