EXCLUSIVE: Michael Gaston (The Leftovers), who recurred on the first and second season of Amazon’s The Man In The High Castle, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3.

Gaston plays Mark Sampson, who lives above his own hardware store and helped Frank Frink (Rupert Evans) connect with his spiritual roots after the death of his sister Laura. He is also a leader within the small, discreetly practicing Jewish community in San Francisco.

Amazon

Man in the High Castle, which was renewed for a third season last month, is based on Philip K. Dick’s Hugo Award-winning 1962 alternate history novel and explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. The series stars Evans, Rufus Sewell, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Alexa Davalos, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Joel De La Fuente, Brennan Brown, Bella Heathcote. Executive producers for the third season are Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Isa Dick Hackett and Daniel Percival, as well as Eric Overmyer, who also serves as showrunner.

Known as the unconventional prophet Dean opposite Justin Theroux in HBO’s The Leftovers, Gaston’s credits include a recurring roles on Blindspot, Mad Men, The Mentalist and Damages. On the film side, he’s had roles in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge Of Spies and Paul Schrader’s First Reformed. Gaston is repped by APA and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.