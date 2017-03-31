Wrenn Schmidt (Outcast) is set as a female lead opposite Peter Sarsgaard, Jeff Daniels and Tahar Rahim in Hulu’s straight-to-series drama The Looming Tower. Based on Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 9/11 exposé, the series hails from Oscar-nominated Dan Futterman (Foxcatcher), Oscar- and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (Going Clear) and Legendary Television. Also cast in the project is Ella Rae Peck (Gossip Girl).

The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda and takes a controversial look at how the rivalry between the CIA and FBI inadvertently might have set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq.

Schmidt will play Diane Priest, a smart and profoundly ambitious CIA analyst working under Martin Schmidt (Sarsgaard). Sharing his attitude that the CIA is the only government agency capable of using intel to stop impending attacks, Priest withholds pertinent information from the FBI. By doing so, she proceeds to climb the ranks of Alec Station despite the disastrous consequences of her actions.

Peck will play Heather, a special-education teacher from small-town Ohio. Empatehic but strong-willed, she and Ali (Rahim) slowly begin to connect despite multiple failed dates and the challenges that come with their often long-distance relationship. On the surface, Heather is an all-American young woman, but she’s fascinated by, and attracted to, the ways in which Ali is different from the people she grew up with.

Schmidt’s credits include playing Megan Holter in Cinemax’s Outcast and a recurring role in Person of Interest. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Greenlight Management and Peikoff Mahan.

Peck, known for her role as Charlotte in Gossip Girl, also played Anna Davis in Feed the Beast and Mia Bowers in Deception. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Authentic Talent.

