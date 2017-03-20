Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie) is set for a lead role opposite Jeff Daniels and Tahar Rahim in Hulu’s straight-to-series drama based on Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 9/11 exposé, from Oscar-nominated Dan Futterman (Foxcatcher), Oscar- and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (Going Clear) and Legendary Television.

The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda and takes a controversial look at how the rivalry between the CIA and FBI inadvertently might have set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq. Sarsgaard will play Martin Schmidt, a CIA analyst who invariably believes he’s by far the smartest person in the room. Under orders to share intelligence with John O’Neill (Daniels) and the FBI, Schmidt opts instead to horde information under the misguided notion that the CIA is the only agency equipped to battle potential terrorist threats.

Sarsgaard’s most recent feature credits include Jackie and The Magnificent Seven and he will next be seen in a co-starring role in the Pable Escobar film Escobar. On the TV side, Sarsgaard played the series regular role of Ray Seward in The Killing and starred as Hector in NBC’s The Slap.