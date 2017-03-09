EXCLUSIVE: The first trailer for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid from Conglomerate Media and Kingsway Productions has just been released. This is not Disney’s film, but is based on the famed fairytale from Hans Christian Andersen and stars a solid cast: Shirley MacLaine, Downton Abbey‘s Poppy Drayton, William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Loreto Peralta (Instructions Not Included) and Gina Gershon (Empire). The film is being planned for release this year.

This take on the 1837 classic centers on a young girl (Peralta) and her older brother (Moseley), a reporter, who travels to a small town in Mississippi to find a woman believed to be the real Little Mermaid. The film is directed by Blake Harris and Chris Bouchard from a screenplay by Harris. The executive producer is Jessica Steinbrenner.

Swen Group is handling the international distribution. Florida-based production companies behind this film was founded by Armando Gutierrez and Robert Molloy who are producing.