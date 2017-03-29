EXCLUSIVE: After acquiring The Little Hours at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Gunpowder & Sky is set to release the quirky comedy about nuns gone wild in theaters on June 30, with plans to roll out to at least 50 markets.

Written and directed by Jeff Baena, The Little Hours follows three nuns, Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci), who lead simple lives in their convent. Their world is disrupted when a young servant (Dave Franco) fleeing from his master takes refuge at their dysfunctional convent in medieval Tuscany. John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, Nick Offerman and Adam Pally, among others co-star.

Elizabeth Destro and Plaza served as producers of the film, which premiered at Sundance’s Midnight section to generally positive reviews.

The Little Hours is Gunpowder & Sky’s widest release yet. G&S has previously acquired Tribeca Film Festival movie Dreamland and most recently The Oath, an Icelandic thriller by Everest helmer Baltasar Kormakur. The indie outfit also bought film and TV studio Supergravity Pictures in January in efforts to create an equity financing and co-production relationship on film projects.