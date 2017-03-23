The Leftovers is returning for an eight-episode third and final season on April 16. HBO opted to send out seven of the eight episodes to critics for review, and co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Damon Lindelof used the occasion to share his views on binging and adjusting to the rapidly changing TV business and series consumption. In his letter to critics, he coined a new term, Fleek TV, and made references to Australia, where Season 3 of The Leftovers was filmed, and to AMC’s Mad Men, blending it with his HBO drama. Here are portions of Lindelof’s letter:

Dear Critical Community,

G’day! Welcome to the third and final season of THE LEFTOVERS. On behalf of our entire team, I just wanted to say one thing before you embark on the journey.

Bingeing is bad.

I am old school. And not just because I agree with Joss Whedon about everything. Never before in the history of the English language has “binge” been associated with something healthy or productive. Just because there is an entire can of Pringles in front of you does not mean you should eat them all in one sitting. Every time I have done this, I feel sad and guilty, and then mad at The Pringles Corporation. Which is probably not even a thing. But I also must acknowledge times have changed. I must acknowledge there is not just too much television, but too much good television (“Fleek TV?”) and in order to make any kind of dent, we folks who produce it have to get out of our rocking chairs and get hip to the times. Which probably includes not ever saying “hip” again. Anyhoo…

The point is, I’ve never sent out this many episodes in advance and I feel scared and I am trying to mitigate that fear by controlling things, but the way I’m controlling them is by trying to convince you that I’m okay with not controlling them. I also ate an entire can of Pringles last night while watching the entire first season of FLEABAG until three in the morning, so y’know, hypocrite.

One last thing. Please do not reveal the year this season takes place nor the new architectural design of STERLING, COOPER, PRYCE, GARVEY & JAMISON.

Your Pal,

Damon