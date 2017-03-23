“You girls will serve the leaders and their barren wives. You will bear children for them.” We’re getting the first extended look at The Handmaid’s Tale ahead of its April 26 premiere on Hulu.

Based on the best-selling Margaret Atwood novel, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world. In this terrifying society where one wrong word could end her life, Offred navigates between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her. Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and O-T Fagbenle also star.

The Handmaid’s Tale, from MGM Television, is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller. Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson and Fran Sears, and Ilene Chaiken executive produce. MGM will serve as the international distributor for the series.

Watch the trailer above.