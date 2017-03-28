Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite Productions are making a foray into unscripted TV with The Handmade Project, a competition reality show which has received a six-episode straight-to-series order by NBC. Poehler is reuniting with her former Parks and Recreation co-star Nick Offerman on the show, which celebrates artisanship and the makers who can create amazing things with their hands … and a few tools too.

Poehler and Offerman will host the series, which hails from Universal Television Alternative Studio and stems from Poehler’s overall deal with both Universal’s scripted and unscripted television studios.

NBC

Each week eight all-around makers, from all walks of life, will take on a series of projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and our expert judges. Over the course of each episode, the contestants must tackle a different theme, hand-making items in different disciplines — the difficulty of which increases with every episode until a winner is crown. Shot in an outdoor setting, the series will also focus on the characters and camaraderie of those who enjoy creating their own crafts, all under the comedic guidance of Poehler and Offerman.

Poehler is a self-proclaimed crafting novice who has long harbored a secret appreciation for those who can imagine and execute incredible things by hand. Offerman is a best-selling author in the woodworking space, owner of Offerman Woodshop in Los Angeles and is well known for his love for making a variety of objects with his own two hands.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating artists who make things by hand, and I’m looking forward to finally conquering my fear of paper mache,” Poehler said.

Added Offerman: “People who make things are my favorite kind of folk. Practical, clever and terrific in a pinch. That makes me tickled pink to have a front row seat at this prodigious display of talent, and admiring and cheering on an amazing crop of American makers. Plus, Amy and I have a strong tradition of tomfoolery so let’s see if we don’t have some good fun.”

The Handmade Project marks another original format to come out of the recently launched Universal Television Alternative Studio under Meredith Ahr, following game show The Wall.

“With millions of mass-produced products, a handmade item can be the most valuable treasure one can possess because it’s one of a kind and made with love,” said Ahr, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “We are thrilled that Amy Poehler’s first venture into the unscripted space is so refreshingly unexpected and original, and can’t wait to see Amy and Nick back together again!”

The Handmade Project is open to contestants of all ages who can apply at handmadeprojectcasting.com.

The series was co-developed by Nicolle Yaron and Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and repped by WME. The Handmade Project will be executive produced by Amy Poehler, Paper Kite’s Brooke Posch, Nicolle Yaron, Nick Offerman, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Anthony Dominici. The series will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Paper Kite Productions.