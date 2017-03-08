India de Beaufort (Blood & Oil), Dustin Ybarra (We Bought a Zoo) and Chloe East (Liv and Maddie: Cali Style) have been set as series regulars opposite Jason Ritter and Cristela Alonzo in ABC’s The Gospel of Kevin, an hourlong drama pilot from veteran showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and ABC Studios.

Written/executive produced by Fazekas and Butters and directed by Paul McGuigan, The Gospel of Kevin is a light one-hour about Kevin (Ritter), a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world. Kevin is a cluelessly self-serving jerk who’s on a dangerous path to despair. After a failed suicide attempt, he’s going home to stay with his widowed twin sister and niece for a time, only to be met with a crisis in the person Yvette (Alonso). De Beaufort is Kristin, Kevin’s former girlfriend who now is teaching history at the local high school. Ybarra will play Tyler, and East will portray Reece, Kevin’s niece and daughter to his widowed sister, Amy.

De Beaufort was a series regular on ABC’s Blood & Oil and recently recurred on TV Land’s Younger and CBS’ NCIS: LA. She’s repped by Think Tank Management and Gersh.

Ybarra was seen most recently in recurring roles on Fox’s Gotham, ABC’s The Goldbergs and CBS’ Battle Creek. He’s repped by ATA Management, CAA and Hanson.

East’s credits include Liv and Maddie: Cali Style and Antoine Fuqua’s Ice. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Link Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

