Halfway through the first season, CBS All Access’ first original scripted series, The Good Fight, has been renewed for a second season to premiere in early 2018.

The Good Fight, a spinoff from CBS’ The Good Wife toplined by Christina Baranski, premiered on CBS on Feb. 19. It had a modest linear ratings debut (0.7 in adults 18-49) but drew a sizable audience, 7.2 million in Live+same day — solid sampling for the new show which is now airing exclusively on CBS’ live streaming and SVOD platform. SVOD services are driven by subscriptions, so they seek large audience regardless of its demographic makeup. As has been the MO of all streaming services, CBS All Access is not releasing viewership data for The Good Fight, which drew very strong reviews from critics, or any potential subscriber bump for the platform related to it.

Originally slated for a spring launch as CBS All Access’ second original scripted series, The Good Fight was put on accelerated track after the delay for the new Star Trek, becoming the first out of the gate for the service.

The Good Fight, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, picks up one year after the events of the final episode of the mothership series. In The Good Fight, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s (Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Gumbo) at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms. Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha co-star.

“We’re only a few episodes into the first season and the reaction from CBS All Access subscribers and critics alike has been phenomenal,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive. “This series and its characters are just beginning and we can’t wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Phil Alden Robinson also co-wrote and executive produced the premiere episode with the Kings. Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Cross also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

The first season of The Good Fight is now available to stream on CBS All Access with new episodes available on Sundays.