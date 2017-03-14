The West Wing alum Richard Schiff is set for a key series-regular role opposite Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor, ABC’s medical drama pilot from House creator David Shore and Hawaii Five-O co-star Daniel Dae Kim.

Written by Shore based on a South Korean format and directed by Seth Gordon, The Good Doctor centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. Schiff will play Dr. Ira Glassman, President of the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Glassman, a good man who wasn’t always a good man, is advocating for Murphy’s hire. He has mentored the young doctor since he was 16 and admits that Shaun is like a son to him, so Shaun’s appointment is very personal.

Schiff’s portrayal of Toby Ziegler on The West Wing earned him three Emmy nominations, winning in 2000. He recently wrapped shooting Rob Reiner’s Shock and Awe, plays Marty Stein in Rogue and recurs on Starz’s Counterpart. Schiff is repped by Paradigm and Leverage Management.

