CSI: NY alum Hill Harper and Irene Keng (Grey’s Anatomy) have been cast as series regulars in The Good Doctor, ABC’s medical drama pilot from House creator David Shore and Hawaii Five-0 co-star Daniel Dae Kim.

Written by Shore based on a South Korean format and directed by Seth Gordon, The Good Doctor centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a brilliant young surgeon with autism who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Hill will play Dr. Horace Andrews, the head of surgery at the hospital. Keng is Dr. Elle McLean, a resident at the hospital.

Harper, known for his role as Sheldon Hawkes on the long-running CBS series CSI: NY, is coming off a year-long turn on Showtime’s Homeland and recently wrapped An Interview With God opposite Brenton Thwaites and David Strathairn. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin and attorney Carlos K. Goodman.

Keng previously recurred on Grey’s Anatomy and Harry’s Law. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.