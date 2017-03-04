Chuku Modu (Game of Thrones) is set as a series regular opposite Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor, ABC’s medical drama pilot from House creator David Shore and Hawaii Five-0 co-star Daniel Dae Kim. Written by Shore based on a South Korean format and directed by Seth Gordon, The Good Doctor centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. Modu will play Dr. Jared Unger, a resident at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Shore and Erin Gunn executive produce the pilot via Sony TV-based Shore Z alongside Kim, Gordon, Sebastian Lee & David Kim. Modu recurred in Game of Thrones and will next be seen in Crackle’s Snatch. He’s repped by James Beresford, Shepherd Management and Luber Roklin Entertainment

Tone Bell (Disjointed) has been cast in ABC’s Losing It, a single-camera family comedy pilot from Growing Up Fisher and Truth Be Told creator DJ Nash and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Written by Nash and directed by Julie Anne Robinson, Losing It is about three misfit adult siblings and their parents who — between divorce, new parenthood, early-onset dementia and let’s just say life — are all losing it in different ways. And family is the only way they’re going to find it. Bell plays Paul, a stoic repo man who won’t budge when Charlie (Natalie Morales) attempts to persuade him not to take her belongings from her bakery. Bell can next be seen starring as Carter, the security officer at the marijuana dispensary owned by Ruth (Kathy Bates) on Netflix’s Disjointed.