Chuku Modu (Game of Thrones) is set as a series regular opposite Freddie Highmore in The Good Doctor, ABC’s medical drama pilot from House creator David Shore and Hawaii Five-0 co-star Daniel Dae Kim.

Written by Shore based on a South Korean format and directed by Seth Gordon, The Good Doctor centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. Modu will play Dr. Jared Unger, a resident at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Shore and Erin Gunn executive produce the pilot via Sony TV-based Shore Z alongside Kim, Gordon, Sebastian Lee & David Kim.

Modu recurred in Game of Thrones and will next be seen in Crackle’s Snatch. He’s repped by James Beresford, Shepherd Management and Luber Roklin Entertainment.