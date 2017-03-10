Actress-singer Rachel Crow & Summer Parker (Saints & Sinners) have landed key co-starring roles opposite Bryan Callen and Tim Meadows in ABC‘s spinoff from 1980s comedy series The Goldbergs. The pilot comes from The Goldbergs creator/executive producer Adam F. Goldberg, executive producers Marc Firek, Happy Madison and Seth Gordon and Sony TV.

Written by Goldberg and Firek, directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and co-starring the original series’ recurring players Callen and Meadows reprising their roles, the untitled single-camera project is set in the 1990s and follows two high school teachers who become unlikely father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school, the same school Adam (Sean Giambrone) graduated from. The comedy centers on Lucy Winston, a single mother of three who is given a job by her brother, Andre Glascott (Meadows) as an administrative secretary at the William Penn Academy, where her brother is the Head Of School. It’s the beginning of the school year, and her brother is in a power struggle with the infinitely energetic Coach Mellor (Callen), while Lucy is trying to deal with the ups and downs of her kids adjusting to their new school.

Crow plays Lucy’s older daughter Felicia Winston. A rebel in Doc Martens, and she’s forcibly moved from her old school (where she was on a drinks-and-drugs downward path) to her Uncle’s Academy.

Parker will play Lucy’s younger daughter Gigi Winston, a quirky gung-ho girl. Dorky and clueless and unable to notice when the “mean girls” are making fun of her, Gigi looks forward to making friends at William Penn Academy.

Goldberg executive produces with Doug Robinson of Happy Madison and Gordon via Exhibit A.

Crow first appeared in the public eye as a finalist on the first season of The X Factor. She has since co-starred in Rio 2, also recording a song for the movie’s soundtrack. Crow recently played the title character of Laney in the Netflix feature Deidra and Laney Rob A Train, which debuted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and is voicing a lead character in the Netflix/DreamWorks animated series Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh. She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and the Sidman law firm.

Parker is repped by Rothman Andres Entertainment and Alexander White Agency in Atlanta.