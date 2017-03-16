Nia Long is set to topline ABC‘s untitled spinoff from comedy series The Goldbergs. She joins Bryan Callen, Tim Meadows, Rachel Crow and Summer Parker in the pilot, from The Goldbergs creator/executive producer Adam F. Goldberg, executive producers Marc Firek, Happy Madison and Seth Gordon and Sony TV.

Written by Goldberg and Firek, directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and co-starring the original series’ recurring players Callen and Meadows reprising their roles, the single-camera project is set in the 1990s and follows two high school teachers who become unlikely father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school, the same school Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) graduated from.

The comedy centers on Lucy Winston (Long) a single mother of three and “legit cool.” She’s worked at the same dead end job for the last 7 years, but she needs a better life for her children, who are getting older and inching towards trouble. After begging her brother, Andre Glascott (Meadows), for a job at the Academy he runs (free tuition for three included), Lucy and her kids all have to adjust to a new life in a new school — but schools are somewhat the same all over the country, and many of the same problems (cliques, status, sports, substance abuse) haunt the hallowed halls of the William Penn Academy as in any other school in America (though it’s blessedly free of metal detectors).

Long will next be seen in a guest-starring role on Fox’s hit Empire and recurs as Izzy on Amazon’s Hand of God. She is returning to ABC after starring on Uncle Buck last season. Long is repped by CAA, Primary Wave Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.