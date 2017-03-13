Sony Pictures is moving forward with The Girl In The Spider’s Web, the long-in-the-works follow-up to the studio’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. Principal photography is set to begin in September and a release date scheduled for October 5, 2018.

Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) has been aboard to direct the new pic based on the Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson. It will feature a whole new cast including the role of the books’ lynchpin Lisbeth Salander, played by Noomi Rapace in the original Swedish trilogy and Rooney Mara in Sony’s Dragon Tattoo directed by David Fincher. Steven Knight and Alvarez & Jay Basu penned the script for the new movie.

The Girl In The Spider’s Web is the fourth book in the Millennium series and was written by David Lagercrantz after Larsson’s death; the fifth, also from Lagercrantz, was just launched at the London Book Fair. Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch announced the new pic at the post-launch cocktail party and said Alvarez is meeting with actresses to play Salander. David Beaubaire is overseeing the project for the studio, which holds rights to the entire Millennium book series.

Scott Rudin, Søren Stærmose, Ole Søndberg, Amy Pascal, Elizabeth Cantillon, Eli Bush, and Berna Levin will produce the new movie. Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Line Winther Skyum Funch, Johannes Jensen and Fincher are executive producing.

Columbia/Sony’s 2011 film was based on the first book in Larsson’s hot international bestselling series centering on Salander, a tough-as-nails hacker with a steel-trap mind and a heart of gold. It was nominated for five Oscars including for Mara as Leading Actress and won one for Editing. The pic made $232.6 million worldwide but a planned sequel never materialized. Larsson died suddenly in 2004 before the books were published.

“I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Alvarez said in the announcement. “Sony has become family to me and I can’t think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship. Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life. We’ve got a great script and now comes the most fun part — finding our Lisbeth.”