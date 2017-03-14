The Girl In The Spider’s Web is moving forward at Sony with Fede Alvarez taking the reins as director. Monday’s announcement revealed that the followup to David Fincher’s 2011 The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo would feature an entirely new cast, which meant replacing Rooney Mara in the Oscar-nominated role of Lisbeth Salander.

Now, the Don’t Breathe helmer has spoken out about the recasting decision, tweeting that it’s a director’s job to choose the right person for the role.

“It’s said that 50% of the director’s work is casting. If I’d just take Fincher’s (amazing) casting, I wouldn’t be doing half of my job,” he wrote after a fan asked what the reason was for recasting.

Based on David Lagercrantz’s 2015 novel of the same name, the fourth in the series, the film will follow Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist after they enter a world of a ruthless underworld of spies, cybercriminals, and government operatives — some willing to kill to protect their secrets. Steven Knight and Alvarez and Jay Basu penned the script.

“I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Alvarez had previously stated in the announcement. “Sony has become family to me, and I can’t think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship. Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life. We’ve got a great script and now comes the most fun part — finding our Lisbeth.”

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, also co-starring Daniel Craig, was critically acclaimed and went on to receive five Academy Award nominations, winning Best Film Editing, and earning $232.6 million worldwide. Early last year, Mara stated that she was “open to” reprising the role of Lisbeth but didn’t think it would happen anytime soon – which we now know won’t happen.

Alvarez is known for his 2013 Evil Dead reboot. His last feature, Don’t Breathe, was a summer box office hit, bringing in around $157 million worldwide on a $10 million budget.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is slated for an October 5, 2018 release, with principal photography set to begin in September.