The Flash and Supergirl fans get the first taste of the upcoming musical crossover in the CW’s first promo for the March 21 episode.

The 10-second teaser shows the series’ leads, Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist, elegantly dressed, dancing and getting down. In the episode titled “Duet,” the Music Meister sends Supergirl and the Flash to a world where life is a musical and the only way to escape is to sing and dance.

The story will first be set up at the end of the March 20th Supergirl episode and will then continue the following day on The Flash. Directed by Dermott Downs, it will include singing performances from Gustin, Benoist, Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber, Carlos Valdes, Jeremy Jordan, and John Barrowman. There also will be non-singing guest star appearances from Supergirl’s David Harewood & Chris Wood.

Earlier this year, both series were renewed for additional series, Supergirl for a Season 3 and The Flash for a fourth season. Check out the teaser above.