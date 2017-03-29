EXCLUSIVE: Foresight Unlimited has set The Flash star Grant Gustin to join The Last Full Measure, the political drama that Todd Robinson will direct from his script. Shooting on the film begins this weekend in Atlanta and Costa Rica. Gustin will play actual Medal of Honor recipient William Pitsenbarger, a special forces Para-rescue Jumper who is pivotal to the plot. He joins Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Bradley Whitford, Michael Imperioli and Linus Roache.

Stan plays the lead role of a young Pentagon investigator Scott Huffman as he battles the political machine in Washington. He reluctantly teams with veterans of Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic, Pitsenbarger (Gustin), who is seen saving the lives of over 60 Marines ambushed in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War. As the battle waged on, and after the last helicopter left, the soldier kept saving lives until he lost his own.

The film is produced by Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Lauren Selig, Julian Adams, Pen Densham, John Watson, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, and Shaun Sanghani. Tamara Birkemoe, Jenna Sanz-Agero, Sidney Sherman, Louis Steyn and T.J. Steyn executive producing. Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales and producing in association with Provocator and SSS Entertainment.

Gustin is repped by WME and Robert Stein Management, will next be seen on the big screen in the William H. Macy-directed Krystal opposite Rosario Dawson, Felicity Huffman, Nick Robinson and Kathy Bates.