The Fate Of The Furious is kicking it into high gear in this newly released trailer for Universal’s upcoming eighth installment. Once again, the car criminals-turned super heroes are back, this time going up again a mysterious tech terrorist, who forces an alliance with family leader Dominic Toretto. F. Gary Gray is at the helm of the sequel, which will bow in theaters April 14.

After Dom is seduced into a world of crime and betray those closet to him, the gang is forced to go against their former leader and end up working with one of their greatest enemies to take him down.

There’s explosions, melodrama, intense fight scenes, witty comebacks, and of course, a lot of cars going really fast –all the elements that have made the Fast & Furious a billion dollar franchise.

The film sees the return of Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Hulk” –err, I mean “The Rock”– Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell along with newcomers Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood.

Peak the trailer above.