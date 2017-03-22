Veteran producer Tom McNulty, whose credits include The Spectacular Now and Date Night, has been hired by The Exchange to launch the company’s first development and production division.

“By bringing Tom on, we are taking a big step toward our feature film production and development goals,” said The Exchange founder Brian O’Shea. “We had such a great experience with Tom on The Spectacular Now it was easy to see him as part of the team. Tom’s taste is exceptional, his talent relations are very strong and he brings to our growing company some outstanding projects. We could not be more excited about his future at The Exchange.”

McNulty’s upcoming projects include Universal’s actioner The Real McCoy, starring Chris Pratt; STX’s romantic heist film Septillion to One, directed by Mark Romanek; and DreamWorks’ comedy The Escort. He’s currently in pre-production on indie thriller Beef starring Thomas Mann.

Previously, McNulty was President of Production at Global Produce, a Universal Studios-based film production company. While there he produced Sundance hit The Spectacular Now starring Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley and Brie Larson and directed by James Ponsoldt.

Prior to that, he ran Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment at 20th Century Fox where he produced Date Night and The Rocker and was a production executive on the Night At The Museum. He was also Executive Vice President of Production for Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, where he oversaw the entire film slate, including Mr. Deeds, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, Click and The Longest Yard. McNulty got his start working as a creative executive for former AMPAS president Sid Ganis’ Out of the Blue Entertainment, where he developed Big Daddy for Sony and the original Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo for Disney.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of The Exchange team with the goal of spearheading a new production initiative,” said McNulty. “I look forward to building out this new division immediately and continue to work with world class filmmakers and talent.”