EXCLUSIVE: Joe and Anthony Russo have made a deal with Swiss Army Man writer/directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (aka The Daniels) for their next feature. The film is being kept under wraps but it is a science fiction film and is said to be as original as Swiss Army Man, the film that won them U.S. Dramatic directing honors at 2016 Sundance with Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe starring, the latter as a gassy corpse. The Daniels will write, direct and produce the sci-fi film. It is untitled, as is the production venture that the Russo Brothers set up with the Huayi Brothers Media Corporation last summer. This is their first major film deal for the brothers, who follow Captain America: Civil War by directing back to back sequels to The Avengers. Those are blockbusters, but the Russo siblings started in the art house space, before they became Marvel blockbuster guys.

The Russos will produce with Scheinert and Kwan, and Jonathan Wang, the latter of whom was their partner on Swiss Army Man. Josh Rudnick at Mosaic will b exec producer with Russo Brothers partner Mike Larocca. Mosaic and attorney Jeff Endlich rep The Daniels.