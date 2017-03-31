The CW has made its summer plans. The network said today that its new action-adventure series Hooten & the Lady will premiere at 9 PM Thursday, July 13, and set the return of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Masters of Illusion and Penn & Teller: Fool Us for May, June and July, respectively.

Spanning eight hourlong episodes, Hooten & the Lady follows two globetrotting treasure hunters who set out to recover priceless legendary artifacts. Hooten (Michael Landes) is a smooth-talking yet foolhardy lone wolf, who often finds himself in sticky situations. Lady Alexandra (Ophelia Lovibond) is an aristocrat and British Museum curator who, despite being straight-laced, is eager to follow in the footsteps of history’s great archaeologists and venture to uncharted lands. Meeting in the thick of the Amazon jungle, they form an unlikely partnership as they travel the globe in pursuit of hidden treasures. Natural opposites, they soon find they don’t get on. However, expediency and danger draw them together. It is executive produced by Tony Jordan and Simon Winstone for Red Planet Pictures and Cameron Roach for Sky, with Caroline Levy as series producer.

Hosted by Aisha Tyler and featuring Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, improv game show Whose Line Is It Anyway? returns for its fifth CW season at 9:30 PM Monday, May 29. Masters of Illusion, featuring magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists and performers, debuts its sixth season at 8 PM Friday, June 30. Hosted by Alyson Hannigan, the hourlong magic competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us will return for Season 4 at 8 PM Monday, July 10, with the duo inviting aspiring magicians to perform their best trick to try and fool them.