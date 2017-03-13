Jay Karnes, Simone Kessell and Grant Harvey have been cast in key roles opposite Steve Zahn and Sandrine Holt in the ABC drama pilot The Crossing.

Written/executive produced by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, executive produced by Jason Reed and directed by Rob Bowman, The Crossing revolves around refugees from a war-torn country who start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. But the country these people are from is America, and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. Jude (Zahn), the local sheriff with a past, and Emma (Holt), a federal agent and a mother in search of her missing refugee daughter, drive this allegory with a surprising conspiracy at the center.

Karnes will play Craig Lindauer, a sharp and aggressive DHS Under Secretary skeptical of the refugees’ claims. Kessell is Rebecca, one of the few survivors to wash up on shore amongst the hundreds of bodies that appear one morning. Harvey will portray Roy, a boy-ish, by-the-book agent charged with helping look after the refugees.

Karnes, known for his role as Holland Wagenbach on FX’s The Shield, most recently recurred on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys and FX’s Tyrant. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Kessell recently starred opposite Ray Winstone on ABC’s Of Kings and Prophets, and is also known for her role as Lt. Alicia Washington in Fox’s Terra Nova. She’s repped by ROAR and Don Buchwald & Associates.

Harvey, known for his roles on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and The Neighbors, will next been seen in indie film Thumper, written and directed by Jordan Ross and exec produced by Cary Fukunaga. He’s repped by Allegory Creative Management, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and attorney Mark Temple.