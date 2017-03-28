Former The Wire star Sonja Sohn and Jen An have booked recurring roles opposite Jason Mitchell on Showtime’s hourlong drama The Chi, from Lena Waithe, Elwood Reid, Common, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox 21 TV Studios.

Created/executive produced by Waithe, executive produced/showrun by Reid and executive produced by Common and Kaplan, The Chi is a coming-of-age story that follows a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago.

Sohn will play Laverne, Brandon’s (Mitchell) unpredictable and dysfunctional alcoholic mother with whom he shares a very strained and resentful relationship. An will portray Sarah, who grew up in the restaurant business, albeit a down market family one, and now runs her husband Steve’s hip/urban diner (which her parents don’t approve of) in Chicago’s busy restaurant scene. She pushes a connection with Brandon (Mitchell) that is a mixture of attraction and power and could ultimately get them both in trouble.

Sohn, best known for her starring role as Detective Kima Greggs on all five seasons of HBO’s The Wire, recently recurred on Hulu’s Shut Eye, and Luke Cage for Marvel/Netflix. She is also currently directing and executive producing For The Love Of Baltimore, a full-length documentary for HBO. Sohn is repped by APA and More/Medavoy Management.

An just wrapped on the feature Cover Visions and has had recent guest appearances on The Mick, Grey’s Anatomy and Life in Pieces. She’s repped by Justine Hunt of Hines and Hunt Entertainment.